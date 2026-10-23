The Tripartite Council discusses tax laws and homemade brandy

The National Tripartite Council is discussing eight bills related to taxation, accounting, financial audit and gambling. The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Council of Ministers. The agenda also includes the draft amendments to the Excise and Tax Warehouses Act, which caused a public controversy due to the texts on homemade brandy.

The Tripartite Council will also consider draft amendments to the laws on personal income taxes, corporate income tax, value added tax, local taxes and fees, accounting, independent financial audit and gambling. The ninth point is a draft decree on the amount of the minimum wage from January 1, 2027.

What do the controversial texts provide

The draft excise law was published for public discussion on September 23, with the deadline for comments expiring on October 23. Among the proposals is a restriction on the possession of brandies produced in registered specialized small distillation facilities when the alcohol is in the possession of a person other than the recipient specified in the excise tax document or a member of his family.

The text was interpreted as an opportunity for sanctions for homemade brandy given as a gift or stored outside the home. This is what caused political reactions and demands for the withdrawal or clarification of the provision.

The Ministry of Finance stated that homemade brandy is not subject to a ban. According to the department, the goal is to stop the sale of alcohol of unclear origin in commercial establishments and other business premises, and not to limit production and consumption for personal needs.

“We also had no idea of banning the keeping of homemade rakia in homes“, said Galab Donev.

The Finance Minister said that the controversial text would be edited to prevent an interpretation in which the control authorities could sanction citizens for the personal storage of homemade alcohol. According to him, the inspections are aimed at unregulated trade in commercial establishments, not at people's homes.

Employers insist on changes

The Bulgarian Industrial Chamber said that it supports some of the proposed reliefs, but objects to measures that increase the tax and administrative burden. The Chamber does not support the introduction of a one-time 33% tax on excess profits of selected groups of enterprises in 2027.

Among the other proposals of the employers' organization are real currency conversion of fines, rather than mechanical exchange of levs for euros, as well as sufficient time for preparation for the introduction of electronic invoicing. BIA supports the gradual increase in the threshold for mandatory VAT registration to 75,000 euros in 2029 and the proposal to increase the minimum wage to 660 euros from the beginning of 2027.

Today's meeting is part of the procedure before the projects are submitted for consideration by the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly. For domestic brandy, the final content of the regulations will become clear after the public discussion and editing of the bill.

Sources: bta.bg, offnews.bg, novini247.com