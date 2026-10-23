Today is the last day of the presidential election campaign. There are 27 presidential candidate pairs remaining in the race for head of state and vice president, and voting will be on Sunday, October 25.

The election campaign ends at midnight. “The election campaign [...] ends at midnight on October 23, 2026“, is written in the decision of the Central Election Commission.

October 24 is the day for reflection. During this period and on election day itself, no campaigning in support of or against a candidate, party, coalition or initiative committee is allowed.

Who are the candidates

The ballot includes pairs nominated by parties and initiative committees. Among the more recognizable participants are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev at number 4, Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin at number 11, Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov at number 17, Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva at number 19, Volen Siderov and Slavcho Velkov at number 21, as well as Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev at number 25.

The remaining presidential candidate pairs are: Georgi Dimov and Dimitar Shivikov - number 1; Rosen Milenov and Ivan Ivanov - number 2; Ivanka Tsvetanova-Petkova and Panayot Kyuchukov - number 3; Yordan Maldzhanski and Valentin Hristov - number 5; Kamen Taskov and Galya Ivanova - number 6; Nako Stefanov and Nina Lambova - number 7; Metodi Bachvarov and Lenin Stanoev - number 8; Ivaylo Simeonov and Kosyo Stoychev - number 9; Maria Koleva and Valeri Velkovski - number 10; Alexander Tomov and Alexander Garibov - number 12; Boris Anzov and Branimir Michev - number 13; Rumyana Chenalova and Georgi Georgiev - number 14; Lachezar Avramov and Ivaylo Drazhev - number 15; Ivo Lulchev and Stefan Popov - number 16; Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova - number 18; Velichka Georgieva and Rosen Ivanov - number 20; Nikolay Nenchev and Tsveta Kirilova - number 22; Iskra Nedeva and Stoyan Georgiev - number 23; Plamen Paskov and Svetozar Saev - number 24; Boyan Stankov-Rasate and Yordan Manasiev - number 26; Ventsislav Angelov and Atanas Stefanov - number 27.

How did it come to 27 pairs

Initially, there were more registered presidential candidate pairs. On September 23, the CEC deleted the registration of Yavor Genov and Maksim Velkov, nominated by an initiative committee. The commission indicated that during the check, another citizenship of the presidential candidate was established, which does not meet the constitutional requirements.

Election Day is scheduled for October 25. If no pair receives the necessary majority and voter turnout required by law, there will be a second round on November 1.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg