Two parallel investigations are pending in the case of Sonya Koltuklieva - by the Military Prosecutor's Office and the National Security Service. The incident occurred on the evening of October 22 in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in Sofia, after the journalist opened the door of the car in which the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, had gotten into.

A distributed video shows an NSO employee pushing Koltuklieva, after which she falls to the ground. The service announced that an immediate investigation into the actions of the employees has been ordered. The NSO has also notified the competent Military Prosecutor's Office.

There is a pre-trial investigation, but no indictment

After a visit to the Military Prosecutor's Office, Koltuklieva stated: “They initiated a pre-trial investigation and said that they had detained the NSO security guard“. She also reported that she sustained a shoulder injury in the fall and that a doctor had diagnosed a fracture.

At this stage, there has been no official announcement about charges being filed, the legal qualification of the act, or a restraining order being issued. This means that further actions will depend on the collected materials, medical documentation, and the establishment of the circumstances surrounding the use of force.

Controversy over the status of the employee

The reports about the status of the NSO employee are not entirely unambiguous. Koltuklieva stated that he was detained, while the NSO indicated that the employee had voluntarily come forward for questioning. Media publications also reported a subsequent detention, but as of the morning of October 23, there was no official information publicly released about the duration of the detention or about judicial control over him.

The Military Medical Academy reported that the journalist was admitted to the Emergency Department, was examined and was released for home treatment. Thus, the medical data released by the hospital differ in specifics from the description of the injuries that Koltuklieva made public.

What's next

The Military Prosecutor's Office must clarify whether the employee's actions were lawful and proportionate in view of the protection of the Speaker of the National Assembly. Separately, the NSO will have to complete its internal investigation and assess whether there was a violation of official rules.

President Iliana Yotova condemned the employee's actions and called for an investigation. The Association of European Journalists also insisted on accountability, pointing out that regardless of Koltuklieva's actions, the use of force must be clarified.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, trud.bg