Slavi Trifonov: NSO must be disbanded, and Dotsova must resign. Immediately!

What happened today with Sonya Koltuklieva is not just disgusting, it is so vile and is indicative of what it means to be self-forgetful, drunk with power and a person without a drop of compassion. And the fact that you are the Speaker of the Parliament, I am talking about Dotsova, not only does not excuse you, but obliges you to be responsible, moral and an exemplary person. Dotsova is not that kind of person. And today's situation with Sonya showed exactly and clearly what kind of Speaker of the Parliament we have at the moment.

The NSO guard brutally pushes Sonya Koltuklieva, she falls to the ground very badly, hits her head, gets a concussion, dislocates her shoulder and breaks her collarbone. And the NSO guards, together with Dotsova, most brazenly leave in the luxury car, as if nothing had happened.

I have no words. I cannot find the right words to describe the NSO praetorians, the Speaker of the Parliament Dotsova and the whole brutally disgusting situation.

Therefore directly!

This incident is indicative and there must be consequences from it. Because if there are no consequences, we are not a democratic country, but an African-type dictatorship. And the consequences are as follows: the NSO guard must be tried, the NSO must be disbanded, and Dotsova must resign. Immediately!

However, as far as I know the Bulgarian reality, the self-forgetful politicians from the ruling party will act crazy and will do absolutely nothing. But we must not leave things like this. We must not persist, keep silent and quickly forget this incident, because if we do that, then nothing will come of us. We have no principles, morality and sense of justice.

I am not that kind of person, are you?

And how is it possible for national televisions to persist on this issue? What kind of people and what kind of journalists are you, huh? Are you so bent that you have lost all sense of professional and human empathy?