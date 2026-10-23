„What exactly does a person have to do in Bulgaria to fully serve his sentence for taking a human life?“ This question was raised by investigative journalist Tina Ivaylova after the Sofia City Court's decision to release Kristian Nikolov on parole.

Nikolov was sentenced to nine years in prison for the April 19, 2020 accident, in which journalist Milen Tsvetkov died. The court has set a probationary period of just over two years and imposed a probation measure – inclusion in a community impact program.

According to Judge Viktor Chaushev, the convict has shown significant progress in his behavior while serving his sentence. The decision noted five years, seven months and one day served, participation in rehabilitation programs and the absence of disciplinary violations. The checks did not reveal the use of drugs or intoxicants, and the assessments indicate a positive change in his behavior.

During the hearing, Nikolov offered condolences to Milen Tsvetkov's relatives and stated that he would regret what happened for the rest of his life. However, the decision provoked a sharp reaction from Ivaylova, who knew Tsvetkov.

„I do not dispute that the law allows for early release. But the law allows the court to assess, and does not oblige it to release“, the journalist states.

She raises questions about the gravity of the crime and the message to drivers who might get behind the wheel after using drugs. Ivaylova points out that for Nikolov the court sees grounds for a second chance, while Milen Tsvetkov will never get one.

The decision of the Sofia City Court is not final. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office announced that it will file a protest with the Sofia Court of Appeal and request that the ruling be overturned and the request for conditional early release be disregarded. The prosecutor's office does not share the conclusion of the first instance court that there is sufficient evidence for the correction of the convicted person.

Sources: trafficnews.bg