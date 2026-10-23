A sure runoff in the upcoming presidential elections between Yotova and Gyurov

In the final phase of the election campaign, we do not register an increased motivation to vote compared to the last survey by “Trend“ from the end of September. The declared voter turnout for the presidential elections remains 47% of all adult Bulgarian citizens living in the country. In absolute terms, this is slightly less than 2.5 million people who declare that they will exercise their right to vote. It should be borne in mind that the actual voter turnout may traditionally be lower than the declared one.

The election campaign does not change the order of the candidates, but we register a certain reduction in the difference between the first two presidential candidate pairs. The distance of nearly 23 percentage points at the end of September and the beginning of October fell to 18 points at the end of the campaign. The Yotova-Vulchev pair remains the leader with 45.9% among those who said they would vote in the upcoming elections, followed by the Gyurov-Kandev pair with 27.8%. Third place goes to Kostadinov-Volgin, who garner the support of 10.9% of voters. The Vassilev-Manov pair occupies fourth position with 3.2% support, and Hristanov-Cherkezova and Mihaylov-Mateeva with 2.4% and 2.2% of voters, respectively.

Research fact sheet:

The “Trend“ survey was commissioned by “24 Chasa”, dedicated to public attitudes towards the upcoming presidential elections. The study was conducted between October 14 and 20, 2026, through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with a tablet among 1,002 people aged 18+.