Sunny election weekend, but with fog in the morning

A cold atmospheric front will pass through Bulgaria on Friday, October 23, with precipitation and strong northwesterly winds. The rain will start in the early hours of the mountainous regions and Western Bulgaria, and later cover the central and eastern parts of the country.

In the west, the cloudiness will gradually decrease and there will be sunny periods. The strengthening of the northwesterly wind will lead to the invasion of cooler air.

Fog on Saturday morning

On Saturday, October 24, which is the Day of Reflection, the weather will be mostly sunny. In the morning hours, however, fog will form in places and visibility will be reduced, especially around water bodies, in lowlands and valleys.

Up to 20 degrees on election day

On Sunday, October 25, the weather will remain relatively calm. In the morning there will be foggy conditions again, and in the afternoon the cloudiness will be variable, with frequent sunny periods.

More clouds are expected along the Black Sea coast and in Southwestern Bulgaria. In some places there, light rain and drizzle are possible. Maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees.

After Wednesday next week, temperatures will drop and will be below normal for the period. “The maximum temperatures will be 11-16 degrees, and the minimum will approach zero“, explained climatologist Simeon Matev.

Sources: nova.bg