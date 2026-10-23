Yotova – Valchev lead with 43.4% before the presidential vote

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev lead with 43.4% support before the presidential elections, shows a survey by the sociological agency “Measure“ for the Bulgarian National Radio. In second place are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 28.9%, and Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin are third with 10.2%.

The difference between the first and second presidential candidate pair is 14.5 percentage points. The gap between the second and third pairs is 18.7 points.

39.4% declare readiness to vote

The data also show a slight increase in declared voter turnout. 39.4% of respondents say they intend to vote. Parvan Simeonov commented that at the beginning of the campaign, lower levels of readiness to participate in the vote were reported.

„Activity has increased slightly - 39.4%.“

According to Simeonov, the emerging polarization between the first two presidential candidate pairs may have contributed to the mobilization of interest in the presidential race.

Among the other candidates in the study, Ivelin Mihaylov and Radostin Vassilev stand out, while Ivan Hristanov holds similar positions to them. 2.5% of participants stated that they would vote with “I do not support anyone“.

How the survey was conducted

The “Measure“ survey is representative of the adult population of Bulgaria. It was conducted between October 8 and 19, 2026 through face-to-face interviews with tablets. 1009 adult Bulgarian citizens participated in the survey.

Sources: bntnews.bg