Yotova and Valchev closed their election campaign symbolically – in the “Unity” hall in Plovdiv

Symbolically – in the “Unity” hall of the Regional History Museum in Plovdiv, the candidates for president and vice president Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev chose to close their election campaign. “Unity makes strength is not just an inscription on the facade of the National Assembly. This is our oath. Not only between us, but to all Bulgarian citizens and to those after us, to whom we can pass it on. This oath means building bridges, not walls. It means agreement, not division“, emphasized Iliyana Yotova in her speech.

She thanked the national Initiative Committee and the local committees for their support and advice throughout the campaign. Yotova pointed out that they did not succumb to the war against the people in them. “We are proud of the people in our committee - different people with different professions, but united by the fact that they have always worked for Bulgaria“, the presidential candidate pointed out. She thanked the oldest party BSP and the newest “Progressive Bulgaria“, the VMRO, the NMSV, the party of Dr. Dertliev for their support.

Iliyana Yotova pointed out that she and Kiril Valchev chose not an expensive campaign on social networks, but meetings and conversations with people throughout Bulgaria about their concerns and hopes. “These are the people who give a lot to the country, full of energy and ambition, the people who have given a lot to Bulgaria. Meetings with them are a serious test for us - whether we are sufficiently prepared to answer their questions and expectations“, she said.

Iliyana Yotova highlighted the main problem of poverty and inequalities - regional and social. “Today, the state must take care of the most vulnerable, forgotten for years by a pseudo-elite that benefited by weaving its schemes“, she pointed out. Yotova emphasized that the government's legacy is very heavy and after 2 years of the state's life with borrowed money, we have an empty treasury. According to her, together all institutions, with the expertise of specialists, can find the best solutions to overcome the crisis.

“We must take care of young people who today feel insecure about their future. We do not divide young people into smart, beautiful and everyone else, they are all our children and we must give them a perspective for development“, said Iliana Yotova.

The presidential candidate emphasized that for many years the state was not in its functions to protect citizens, relying on liberal policies. “When the state does not have instruments for regulation, assemblies are born that bring together people who came to power, denying a model, and then begin to govern with it by all means – even a joke with the Constitution. How can people not be disappointed in politics“, Yotova pointed out. She was categorical that political egoism and tinkering should never return to Bulgarian politics, this page is closed.

In her speech, the presidential candidate pointed out that the topic of the East-West dilemma was invented and Bulgaria had long ago resolved it with the strategic choice to be a member of NATO and the European Union. “The most vocal on this topic have nothing to offer, so they incite people, and the cheapest way to govern is through division“, emphasized Yotova.

The presidential candidate stated that Bulgaria has had a foreign policy with a backbone for several months and our partners are listening to our positions. The main dividing line between us and our opponents is the topic of peace and war, Iliana Yotova pointed out. “We want peace through negotiations, not peace through force, more weapons, more victims. We do not accept this warlike attitude“, she emphasized, also noting the topic of ensuring the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

“Bulgarianness is not an outdated ideology in the modern technological age. In today's torn and dangerous world, it is even more necessary to teach young people patriotism, to show them the deep Bulgarian roots, to pass on to them the knowledge of our rich historical heritage. To teach them what Bulgaria is“, said Iliyana Yotova. In her words, the Bulgarian roots are the strongest foundation that will keep our children upright, will be their reference point in the confused world. She called for an end to the betrayals of Bulgarian history, because “there is no way to defend your current positions abroad if you ignore your own history“.

The presidential candidate is convinced that with the ambition and will, with the energy of the Bulgarians, we can turn Bulgaria into one of the most prosperous countries. “In the coming years, Bulgaria will be a powerful infrastructure, energy, and technological center. It is no coincidence that next year, an EU Connectivity Summit will be held in our country“, said Iliyana Yotova.

“Bulgaria is 14 centuries in Europe, during which we learned that our country is strong, when, in the words of Iliyana Yotova, Bulgarians are united like Kubrat's bundle. This is one of our most important messages“, emphasized Kiril Valchev in his speech. He pointed out that together with Yotova they will work to ensure that in 2032, when their mandate ends, every Bulgarian should see more reasons to be proud of Bulgaria, which will then celebrate exactly 1400 years since the first Bulgarian state formation on European territory documented in historical sources - Old Great Bulgaria of Khan Kubrat in 632, as well as 25 years in the European Union.

The vice-presidential candidate said that the most important thing is to give young Bulgarians self-confidence, that their voice is heard. Therefore, in the presidency, he and Iliana Yotova will create an Advisory Council for Youth Strategies (ACYS), which will include the winners of the ideathons “Bulgaria 2032“ – competitions of ideas for the future of Bulgaria, which will be organized by all universities in the country, with the participation of adult students, non-governmental youth organizations, youth divisions of political parties.

“Unification was achieved not because all Bulgarians were unanimous on every issue, but because they found a common national goal. The great goal of Bulgaria today is for our children to stay at home, and for Bulgarians around the world to return“, emphasized Kiril Valchev. He pointed out that Bulgaria must continue to constantly maintain a lively connection with Bulgarians around the world and support them - to have the opportunity to speak Bulgarian, to teach their children Bulgarian history, geography and traditions, to sing Bulgarian songs and dance Bulgarian folk, to have Bulgarian churches and associations, to have equal rights with others in the country in which they live. Valchev presented the idea of creating a unified Bulgarian institute to represent Bulgaria around the world, which would unite the fragmented efforts of various institutions, organizations and individuals, such as the parliament adopting a law regulating the place, functions, interaction with the intelligentsia, business and civil society.

„We believe that it is possible to have agreement on important topics for our people. With President Yotova, we have a common understanding and how to reach agreements - through dialogue. We can all return the conversation among ourselves - between Bulgarian institutions and parties, and in Bulgarian society in general,“ emphasized the vice-presidential candidate.

Our opponents turn disagreement into hatred and see us as enemies. At the end of the campaign, the important question is not only who will win, but also what will remain after the elections, whether we have preserved our dignity, whether we have told the truth, whether we have left behind more trust or more hatred, pointed out Valchev. “We may have different beliefs, different candidates and different ideas about the future. But we have one Bulgaria and a common responsibility for it. Because Unification does not mean being the same. It means not ceasing to be a community. And we know that power is not the right to command, but an obligation to serve the Bulgarian community“, pointed out the vice-presidential candidate.

“We will reaffirm our claim to take back our country and on October 25, “Progressive Bulgaria“ will elect Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev. This tandem embodies the unity of the nation with dignity“, said MP Emine Gulestan, co-chair of the Initiative Committee.

“There are difficult months ahead not only for Bulgaria. The Bulgarian head of state must know the Bulgarian and European institutions and be known to them. We must elect not a person who is just starting his political career, but a politician who has proven his integrity, seriousness, and social responsibility over the years“, emphasized BSP Chairman Krum Zarkov, co-chair of the EC.

“We have a historic chance to elect a president who will build a better Bulgaria in unity with the other institutions. It is time to live with dignity“, pointed out Dr. Emil Stoimenov, co-chair of the Initiative Committee.