CEC: We are ready for Sunday

We are ready for Sunday. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyanka Balova, spokesperson for the CEC, stated this to BNT.

„Yesterday we also adopted the final plan for reporting the results from abroad and the documents from the REC. There are still some small details left and we are ready for election day“, she announced.

„Initially we did not write that the machine receipts must have a stamp. In order to avoid disputes about whether the vote is valid, because there will be partial local elections in some places on election day, we have unified the requirements. A receipt without a stamp is not invalid, however, we do not count a vote from it“, Balova further specified.

She emphasized that a member of the CEC must stand two meters away from voters in case instructions are needed. Visually impaired people can vote with a companion, but this only applies to people with disabilities, as, in her words, "illiteracy is not a reason to vote with a companion".

She once again demonstrates how to vote with a machine.