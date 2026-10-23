GERB collects signatures for the resignation of Mihaela Dotsova and for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly

GERB collected 39 of the necessary 80 signatures of MPs to convene an extraordinary session of the National Assembly and to demand the resignation of Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova.

GERB invites all opposition parliamentary groups to join the two requests and support the initiative with their signatures.

"We find it unacceptable that Mihaela Dotsova, after the rude reaction of her security guards from the National Security Service, left the scene of the incident calmly. This behavior is incompatible with the institution she represents. The Speaker of the National Assembly cannot claim respect to the institution and to represent it after yesterday", GERB writes.