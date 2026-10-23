Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov on the Koltuklieva case: Cascading errors of the security guard and the head of the security team

"In this case, the protected person cannot influence these events. Here is a cascading error, cascading errors on the part of the security guard and the head of the security team. The first thing that needs to be done after the protected person gets into the car - the driver must lock the door. Once the entire security team is inside, this is very clearly visible. The one who is on the right side of the driver of the car that is carrying the Speaker of the National Assembly is the senior of the team. He leads the entire group.

The moment he gets in and gives the command "Let's go", the driver locks the door and drives off. This is the first mistake. The second mistake is that the security guard, who was securing the door for the person being guarded, left his post very early. In fact, this allowed a person who is not guarded to quite easily access the door handle and open it. This is a gross mistake. He must leave the moment the person being guarded is safe and the car has started".

This was explained in the program "Before All" on the Bulgarian National Radio Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov, national security expert.

He commented on the incident with journalist Sonya Koltuklieva, in which she was injured after coming into contact with a security guard of the National Security Service.

The expert also pointed out another mistake by the security guard.

"The other thing is, when he realized that he had made a serious mistake, he approached very roughly. Whether he stumbled or whether it was just a problem with his preparation, it is not very clear in the clip, but the result is clear - the person he was affecting - journalist Sonya Koltuklieva, was knocked to the ground. This is simply excessive force in this case. But in my opinion, this is the result of problems in the motor skills of the security guard's movement and security procedures. He simply realized that he had made a mistake, and quite cruelly. And the idea that he would be punished and he was trying to compensate for this with unprofessional actions has burst into his mind," added Assoc. Prof. Ivanov.

The former deputy rector of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is categorical that the duty of the security guard is to provide first aid to the injured citizen.

"By law, failure to provide first aid to a person in a helpless state is a crime. If you caused it, then this is simply an obligation. Obviously, here we have either negligence in the performance of official duties, or arrogance. These things will be qualified by the prosecutor's office. But the employee who saw what he did, he was simply obliged to stay there, he has such training to provide first aid, to provide it if he needs it. If this exceeds his abilities, to immediately call 112 and wait for the Emergency Service. This is an indisputable fact, this is part of the profession", emphasized Assoc. Prof. Milen Ivanov.

According to him, restricting the movement of persons is the prerogative of the NSO.

"This is their job. They certainly constantly encounter such situations. But we should not judge the state of the NSO by one incident. We see an incident in which there are clearly unprofessional actions, but this should not be transferred to the activities of the entire service," commented Assoc. Prof. Ivanov.