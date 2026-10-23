Democratic Bulgaria: A self-forgotten government cannot ensure the unity of the nation

A self-forgotten government cannot ensure the unity of the nation. This is stated in an official position from Democratic Bulgaria regarding the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva.

Today, two resignations are needed - of the head of the National Security Service Tonev and the Speaker of the National Assembly Dotsova. There is no need to waste public time in endless discussions about whether they should leave. Inadequacy and unprofessionalism are not a political position that is subject to debate.

That is a reason to vacate the position. Show dignity and leave. Don't lie and don't dodge anymore. The situation is clear. The way a person resigns also shows whether he understands the gravity of the position he held. Resignation is not just a formal act.

It is the ability to realize the line you have crossed and the responsibility you bear. The silence of the rulers, who have not yet given a clear assessment of what happened, is remarkable. And this silence is already a position - an expression of arrogance and self-forgetfulness. Yotova bears serious responsibility.

The president is not a bystander to the NSO. The service is part of the presidential institution and the head of state exercises general leadership and control over it. Condemning what happened and demanding a report is the necessary first reaction. But responsibility does not end with the position of the press secretariat. It begins where words must be followed by decisions.

If the leadership of the NSO cannot guarantee professionalism, moderation and respect for human dignity, President Yotova must assume her institutional responsibility and dismiss the head of the NSO, if he does not leave on his own today.

And Rumen Radev also cannot hide from political responsibility for the model and personnel approved during his presidency. Responsibility does not disappear with the position. A self-forgotten power cannot ensure the unity of the nation. A high position is not a shield against responsibility. Quite the opposite - the more power you have, the higher the bar.

When you cross the line beyond which human dignity ceases to be an absolute value, you do not justify yourself, you do not lie, you do not procrastinate and you do not wait for the storm to pass. You leave. Because it is at the top that it is most clearly seen who has the measure, who is responsible, and who is capable of exercising power.

Go away. And don't wait any longer. Resign!