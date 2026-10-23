Two Terem factories merge into the holding

The military factories „Terem-Khan Krum“ in Targovishte and „Terem-Ivaylo“ in Veliko Tarnovo will be fully merged into the parent company „Terem-Holding“. The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the holding, the manager of the trading company Kostadin Dobrev told Radio Shumen.

The merger means the termination of the activities of the two enterprises as independent commercial companies. They will continue to operate as divisions of „Terem-Holding“, under its direct administrative and legal control.

The production bases, machines and workers will not be moved. The plant in Targovishte and the enterprise in Veliko Tarnovo will remain in their current locations and are expected to perform the same activities, but now within the holding.

The change comes against the backdrop of problems in Targovishte

According to Dobrev, the restructuring is probably related to the recovery and reconstruction of the two military plants. At “Terem-Khan Krum“ salaries have been delayed by four months, with the manager stating that he does not know when they will be paid.

“I have no information about how many and whether there were any candidates at all“, Dobrev said about the competitions for a new manager.

Dobrev has submitted his resignation, which was accepted. It was requested by union representatives during a meeting with the Minister of Defense on June 5. After that, four competitions were held for the manager of “Terem-Khan Krum“, but a new manager has not been appointed.

There is still no deadline for completing the merger

According to Dobrev, the merger will eliminate the need for an independent manager for the two divisions. No deadline has been announced for the legal completion of the procedure.

The idea of merging the plants was discussed back in June by the Ministry of Defense and the unions. At that time, no specific actions were indicated for the change, while now the management of “Terem-Holding“ has already made a decision on the merger.

Sources: bnrnews.bg