Man in critical condition after falling from Plovdiv-Stara Zagora train

A sixty-five-year-old man has been hospitalized in serious condition and in critical condition after an incident at the Chirpan railway station, police said.

The incident occurred as the passenger train traveling from Plovdiv to Stara Zagora was departing, when the injured man fell from the carriage directly onto the station platform.

Initially, the man was examined by a medical team on site, but refused further treatment and was released. However, the next day, his condition worsened, forcing him to seek help again at the Emergency Medical Center. From there he was urgently transported to the hospital in Stara Zagora for further tests, where he was hospitalized in critical condition.