Sonya Koltuklieva is in hospital, surgery is possible

Sonya Koltuklieva's condition worsened overnight and it is possible that the journalist will undergo surgery. After the initial examination at the Military Medical Academy, she was admitted to the “St. Sophia“ hospital, bTV reported.

Koltuklieva has a shoulder injury and a head injury after falling onto the sidewalk in the incident with a security guard of the National Security Service. According to her, the doctors from the hospital's orthopedic team must decide whether to perform shoulder surgery or apply conservative treatment.

„I'm better, they're infusing me with painkillers, so the pain is bearable“, reported Sonya Koltuklieva.

She points out that Professor Nikolay Gabrovski will monitor her condition. A control scan is planned in 4-5 weeks, as there may be hidden injuries. The journalist adds that she still does not know the results of the examinations of the internal organs.

After the incident, Koltuklieva was initially admitted to the Emergency Department of the Military Medical Academy, where she underwent examinations, consultations and medical manipulations. The hospital announced that the patient was released for home treatment, without disclosing medical details due to data protection requirements.

The incident occurred in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“, after the journalist opened the door of the car of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova. The NSO employee who participated in the incident gave testimony at the Military Prosecutor's Office, and actions have been taken to clarify the circumstances in the case.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, trud.bg