On October 23, 1863, Pantelei Kiselov was born in Svishtov, whose name remains permanently associated with the actions of the Bulgarian Army for the liberation of Dobrudzha in 1916. One hundred and ten years after these events, we recall not only the victories, but also the people whose decisions contributed to them, writes the National Museum of Military History (NVIM).



An authoritative commander who went through the fire of the Serbo-Bulgarian (1885) and the two Balkan Wars (1912 – 1913), from 1914 – commander of the 4th Preslav Infantry Division, during the mobilization for the First World War he wrote in his personal diary: “And now I will not refuse to expose myself to dangers, if necessary. I do not put a price on my life. It is better to die with glory now than later in disgrace…“.



On September 6, 1916, the troops of the 4th Preslav Infantry Division and the 1st Sofia Infantry Division under the joint command of Major General Kiselov seized with a decisive assault the most important stronghold of the Romanian defense in Southern Dobrudja - the Tutrakan Fortress. With the capture of the modern fortification facility and the defeat of a 40,000-strong enemy group in just two days (September 5-6), one of the greatest victories of the Bulgarian Army during the First World War was achieved.



After the victory at Tutrakan, General Kiselov led the actions of the 4th Preslav Infantry Division during the Third Army's offensive in Northern Dobrudzha and the pursuit of the enemy, who was retreating to the strongly fortified Rasovo - Kubadin - Tuzla line. On October 21, 1916, the Preslavites, led by their commander, entered into fierce hand-to-hand combat with the enemy and "knife to knife" captured the trenches at Kubadin.



A recognition of Pantelei Kiselov's commanding qualities was his promotion to the highest rank - General of the Infantry (1919).

