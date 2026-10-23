Scholars speak out against a history textbook

Historians, archaeologists and ethnologists have spoken out against the intention to introduce a single textbook on “History and Civilizations“ in Bulgarian schools. In an open letter to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, they insist that the plans be reviewed and warn that the measure could limit teachers' choices and weaken the development of critical thinking.

The letter is copied to the president, the speaker of the National Assembly, the ombudsman and the minister of education and science. It was signed by lecturers at Bulgarian universities and researchers from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and other scientific institutions. The position was presented at a press conference at the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency on October 22. Support for it exceeds 200 historians from more than ten universities and scientific institutions, announced Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetoslav Zhivkov from Sofia University.

The reason for the reaction is the Prime Minister's statement from September 15. At the opening of the school year in the village of Rakovitsa, Vidin region, Radev stated that educational reform is a priority for the government and that the new model should rely on one textbook each for Bulgarian language, Bulgarian history and geography. “The Minister of Education has committed to having only one textbook for Bulgarian language and literature, as well as one textbook for Bulgarian history and geography“, said the Prime Minister.

The authors of the letter point out that after the end of the totalitarian regime, the historical community has worked to eliminate communist ideology and methodology from history teaching. According to them, the creation of different, but verified and approved textbooks is part of the democratization of the educational process.

“The presence of more than one textbook on the subject “History and Civilizations“ is not among the causes of these problems“, the scientists state. They remind that each textbook is created according to the requirements of a unified curriculum and receives the status of a textbook only after approval by the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the signatories of the letter, teachers are the ones who best know the level, capabilities and needs of students in a particular class. Therefore, the choice between several approved textbooks allows them to select more appropriate texts, tasks and sources.

The letter cites France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Estonia as examples of systems in which different textbooks and publishing practices exist. The authors link educational reforms in Finland, Estonia and Poland to decentralization, pluralism in teaching and more independent research work by students.

The scholars contrast this model with the practice of a single history textbook, which they believe is mostly found in countries with undemocratic political systems. They warn that eliminating the diversity of teaching materials could lead to the imposition of a “correct reading“ of the past.

The open letter was signed by:

Acad. Prof. Dr. Ivan Ilchev Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Veselin Yanchev Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Dimo Cheshmedzhiev Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Prof. Dr. Ivan Bilyarski BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Prof. Dr. Ivan Rusev University of Economics – Varna

Prof. Dr. Iliya G. Iliev BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Prof. Dr. Kostadin Paev Southwestern University „Neofit Rilski“

Prof. Dr. Krasimir T. Krastev Shumen University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Prof. Dr. Krasimira Mutafova Veliko Tarnovo University „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“

Prof. PhD Lyubomir Ognyanov Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. PhD Maria Tortika BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with PhD in Tracology

Prof. PhD Martin Ivanov Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Milko Palangurski BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Prof. PhD Momchil Metodiev New Bulgarian University

Prof. PhD Olga Smolina BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with PhD in Tracology

Prof. PhD Orlin Sabev BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Prof. Dr. Pencho D. Penchev University of National and World Economy

Prof. Dr. Petar Stoyanovich BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Prof. Dr. Stefan Dechev New Bulgarian University

Prof. Dr. Hristo Matanov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Yura Konstantinova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Prof. Dr. Alexander Nikolov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Alexander Sivilov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Angel Dimitrov BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Prof. Dr. Angelina Markovska Veliko Tarnovo University „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“

Prof. Dr. Antoaneta Balcheva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Prof. Dr. Borislav Gavrilov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Georgi Yakimov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Daniel Vachkov BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Prof. Dr. Dobrinka Parusheva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Prof. Dr. Ivayla Popova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Irina Koleva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Lora Taseva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Prof. Dr. Maria Radeva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Miliyana Kaymakamova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Mira Markova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Nadia Manolova-Nikolova Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Plamen Pavlov Velikotarnovski University “St. St. Cyril and Methodius“

Prof. Dr. Petko St. Petkov Velikotarnovsky University “St. St. Cyril and Methodius“

Prof. Dr. Raina Gavrilova Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Rositsa Stoyanova Shumenski University “Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Prof. Dr. Rumyana Marinova Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“

Prof. Dr. Rumyana Preshlenova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Prof. Dr. Teodor Lekov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aleka Strezova BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alexander Portalski Southwestern University „Neofit Rilski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Dzhonev BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Asya Atanasova Shumen University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boris Stoyanov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boyan Dumanov New Bulgarian University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi N. Georgiev BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vesselina Uzunova Regional Historical Museum – Haskovo

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Violeta Kotseva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vihra Baeva BAS, Institute for Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vladimir Zlatarski BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vladimir Stanev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Dr. Vladislav Ivanov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Georgi Mitrev Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gergana Doncheva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Daniela Stoyanova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Diana Mishkova Center for Academic Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimitar Gyudurov New Bulgarian University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Dr. Dora Kalcheva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Evgeniya Troeva BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Elmira Vasileva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Elitsa Stoyanova Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zorka Parvanova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zlatomira Gerdzhikova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Dr. Iva Kyurkchieva BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ivalina Eftimova Shumen University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ivan Valchev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iglika Mishkova BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iliana Borisova-Katsarova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iliya Iliev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Dr. Kalin Yordanov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kalin Kirilov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kaloyan Ganev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kostadin Gardev BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lachezar Stoyanov New Bulgarian University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Baramova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Kisikova Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Dr. Mariyana Stamova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mila Maeva BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Milena Petkova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Miroslava Georgieva Southwestern University „Neofit Rilski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mihail Gruev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nikola Dyulgerov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nikolay Todorov Ruse University „Angel Kanchev“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petko Hristov BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ralitsa Simeonova-Ganeva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rositsa Gradeva American University in Bulgaria

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rositsa Lelyova BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetla Yaneva New Bulgarian University

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetlana Ivanova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetoslav Zhivkov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Simeon Katsarov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Simeon Simeonov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Simona Samuilova BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stoyan Antonov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tina Georgieva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Assoc. Dr. Hristian Atanasov University of National and World Economy

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yulia Simeonova Veliko Tarnovo University „St. St. Cyril and Methodius“.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yulia Tsvetkova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Asst. Dr. Alexander Stoyanov New Bulgarian University

Senior Asst. Dr. Anelia Stoyanova BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Dr. Aneta Mihaylova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Asst. Dr. Behrin Shopova BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bozhidar Draganov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bozhidar Parvanov BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boryana Antonova-Goleva BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vasil Baltadzhiev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vessela Atanasova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vesselin Danov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Asst. Dr. Veselka Radeva Ruse University „Angel Kanchev“

Senior Asst. Dr. Volodya Milachkov BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Dr. Damyan Borisov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Senior Asst. Dr. Delyan Rusev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Asst. Dr. Desislava Vladimirova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Asst. Dr. Desislava Kostadinova BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Dr. Jenny Ivanova BAS, Institute for Historical Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimitar G. Dobrev BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Evlogi Stanchev BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eli Filipova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ivaylo Markov BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ivaylo Nachev BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ivelina Misheva BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Iliya Valev BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Kabalan Mukarzel Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Kalina Peeva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a Center for Thracology

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Kiril Gospodinov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Konstantin Golev BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Krastyo Yordanov BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Asst. Prof. Dr. Lili Grozdanova Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lyubomira Nandol BAS, Institute of Historical Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Malamir Spasov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Margarita Dobreva BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mario Filipov Regional History Museum - Sofia

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Shusharova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with Center for Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mariyanka Zhekova BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Metodi Metodiev New Bulgarian University

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mina Marinova Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mina Hristova BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petar Dobrev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petar Stoilov Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petar Y. Stoyanov University of National and World Economy

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ruzha Popova BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a Center for Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Samuil Kamburov BAS, Institute of Balkan Studies with a focus on Thracology

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetlana Antova BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Svetoslava Mancheva Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

Senior Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stamen Kanev BAS, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Ch. live. Dr. Tatyana Lefterova Shumen University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Ch. live. Dr. Theodore Dimitrov Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Ch. live. Dr. Julius Emilov Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Ch. live. Dr. Yulia Popcheva BAN, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Ch. live. Dr. Yavor Mitov Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Ch. live. Dr Janko Hristov Southwestern University „Neophyte Rilski“

As. Dr. Denis Ivanov Plovdiv University „Paisiy Hilendarski“

As. Dr. Iveta Koseva Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

As. Dr. Iliana Bozhova BAN, Institute for Historical Research

As. Dr. Iskren Velikov Russian University „Angel Knchev“

As. Elitsa Nenova Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

As. Zhenya Dobreva Shumensky University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

As. Yordan Arnaudov Shumensky University „Ep. Konstantin Preslavski“

Dr Alexander Vezenkov

Dr. Arina Korzun BAN, Institute for Balkan Studies with Center for Tracology

Dr. Angel Velinov BAN, Institute for Balkan Studies with Center for Tracology

Dr. Angel Zlatkov BAN, Institute for Balkan Studies with Center for Tracology

Dr. Andoni Andreev Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Dr Anton Venev Regional Historical Museum - Kyustendil

Dr. Daniel Ivanov Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Dr. Victoria Lekova BAN, Institute for Balkan Studies with Center for Tracology

Dr. Dimitri Petrov Regional Historical Museum – Pleven

Dr Zornica Velinova-Trencheva Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Dr. Krasimir Uzunova Historical Museum - Ivailovgrad

Dr. Kristina Bobeva Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Doctoral student Desislava Bosilkova University of Plovdiv „Paisius Hilendarski“

Doctoral student Dimitr Dimov Nov Bulgarian University

Doctoral student Christian Lskov University of Plovdiv „Paisius Hilendarski“

D-nt Maria-Antoinette Vangelova Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Doctoral student Kristijan Mladenowski Regional Historical Museum – Pleven

Doctoral student Milen Vlchev Regional Historical Museum – Haskovo

Doctoral student Radostin Hristov Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Doctoral student Tsvetomira Antonova Nov Bulgarian University

Alexander Stanev Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Angel Dragiev Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Antoanette Hristova Regional Historical Museum – Kyustendil

Atanas Ivanov BAN, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Bianca Vasileva Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Vasily Stoimenov Regional Historical Museum – Kyustendil

Desislava Georgieva Regional Historical Museum – Pleven

Dimitrina Dimitrova Regional Historical Museum – Kyustendil

Elena Nikolova Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Emilia Kharizanova Sophia University „St. Kliment Ohridski“

Karina Simeonova Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Lilyana Temelkova Regional Historical Museum – Pleven

Laura Koleva BAN, Institute of Ethnology and Folklore Studies

Lyuboslav Aleksandrov Regional Historical Museum – Kyustendil

Marina Doychinova Regional Historical Museum – Sophia

Todor Todorov BAN, Institute for Balkan Studies with Center for Tracology