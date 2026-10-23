Yotova demands the resignation of the head of the National Security Service

President Iliana Yotova will demand the resignation of the head of the National Security Service (NSS), General Emil Tonev, over the incident in Sofia, in which a guard of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, pushed journalist Sonya Koltuklieva to the ground.

The head of state announced that an internal investigation had begun in the service on the night of the incident, which would cover the tactical actions of the security guards and the attitude towards the injured reporter. The NSS employee himself, who participated in the clash, has already been detained, and the Military Prosecutor's Office has also been notified of the case. In her first reaction, Yotova sharply condemned the behavior of the security guard and insisted on a quick clarification of the circumstances and bearing personal responsibility.

The incident occurred in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“, when Koltuklieva tried to ask Dotsova a question and opened the door of her official car, after which she was roughly pushed by the state guard. The journalist was taken to the Military Medical Academy with head and shoulder injuries, and later had to return to the hospital due to worsening condition and the risk of surgery.