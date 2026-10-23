CEM: Attacks on journalists are unacceptable

Attacks on journalists in any form are unacceptable, said the member of the Council for Electronic Media Kudrinka Kudrinkova after the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva and an employee of the National Security Service. Simona Veleva also expressed this position, calling for real and effective measures to protect journalists and freedom of speech.

“It is especially shocking when the attack is physical, against a woman and is committed by the security of an authorized person“, said Kudrinkova.

Veleva described the pushing of Koltuklieva and leaving her helpless as unacceptable. “Regardless of the provocation and the tense pre-election situation, the situation is undoubtedly absolutely unacceptable“, she wrote.

CEM insists on real measures

According to Veleva, the European Media Freedom Act provides for the protection of journalists and their sources, guarantees for the independence of public media and greater independence of media regulators. She pointed out that CEM members have participated in discussions and working groups on legislative changes for the implementation of European rules.

“Problems are solved through real policies and measures and only they can achieve a sustainable effect“, Veleva said. According to her, legislative provisions alone cannot prevent physical attacks, but they can provide better protection for journalists.

NSO inspection and pre-trial proceedings

The incident occurred while Koltuklieva was asking questions to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mikhaila Dotsova. A video clip released shows the journalist opening the door of the car in which Dotsova was, after which an NSO officer pushes her and she falls to the ground.

The NSO announced that it had ordered an immediate inspection. After a visit to the Military District Prosecutor's Office, Koltuklieva told journalists that pre-trial proceedings had been initiated and that the officer had been detained. He was later taken out of the prosecutor's office building.

Mikhaela Dotsova visited the prosecutor's office and expressed regret for what had happened. The Association of European Journalists demanded accountability and a swift, transparent investigation.

Sources: vesti.bg, bta.bg