After the Tripartite Council: Employers agree to the minimum wage of 660 euros, unions do not

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) did not reach a consensus on the draft decree of the Council of Ministers on the new amount of the minimum wage (MW) for 2027. Employers' organizations support the proposal for 660 euros, while unions do not, BTA reports.

The proposed amount of the MW for 2027 represents an increase of 39.80 euros compared to this year's amount of 620.20 euros, said the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova. According to her, the proposal is consistent with the capabilities of the state budget, taking into account the social function of the MW.

What we cannot support are the proposals to introduce a 33% excess profit tax. Not only because of the introduction of a new tax burden, but also because in some of the hypotheses, even with a decreasing profit margin, enterprises are expected to pay higher taxes, which in our opinion is a pro-inflationary measure. This was announced to journalists after the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC), quoted by Dariknews.bg.

The decision on the threshold for VAT registration will be gradual due to recommendations from the European Commission. “We supported the proposals for changes in the method of calculating tax assessments. We also support the fact that it cannot be used as a basis for increasing fees. We hope that this will not be used as an argument to introduce a “municipal waste“ tax on the polluter pays type“, they added in their position.

During the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, issues of direct importance to citizens, workers, employers and the sustainability of public finances were discussed. As well as the minimum wage from January 1, 2027.