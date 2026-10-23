The head of the National Security Service is ready to resign after the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva

The head of the National Security Service (NSS), Major General Emil Tonev, declares his readiness to resign from his position.

This is clear from a position sent to the media.

An internal investigation commissioned by the head of the NSS into the actions of security officers during an event with the participation of a person guarded by the NSS on 22.10.2026 is underway.

Some of the security team employees will be suspended from work until the investigation is completed.

If guilt is established, disciplinary action will be imposed.

The position comes after the incident in Sofia yesterday, in which a guard of the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova pushed journalist Sonya Koltuklieva to the ground.

The incident occurred in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“, when Koltuklieva tried to ask Dotsova a question and opened the door of her official car, after which she was roughly pushed by the state guard.

The journalist was taken to the Military Medical Academy with head and shoulder injuries, and later had to return to the hospital due to worsening condition and the risk of surgery.