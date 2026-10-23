Mass fight in Petrich ended with injuries and damaged cars

A mass fight between families in Petrich is being investigated, the police announced.

The fight took place in the area of \u200b\u200bZdravets Street on October 22, and the tension was brought under control by uniformed officers.

A 69-year-old man was injured. The incident broke the front window of a truck, as well as the front panoramic window, the sunroof and the rear brake light of a car.

The prosecutor's office has been notified of the case. According to information from the deputy mayor, previously provided to BTA, the fight occurred between two families who have an old feud.

According to him, the last similar incident between them was on St. George's Day.