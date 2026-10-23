After the arrests of mayors: Who will take their posts in Belitsa and Sungurlare

Deputy mayor Sabit Gagum temporarily takes over the administration of Belitsa after the arrest of mayor Radoslav Revanski. The appointment was made two days after the mayor was detained and a day after the Burgas District Court remanded him in custody.

Gagum is one of Revanski's deputies and will temporarily serve as mayor. The reported information does not indicate who will temporarily take over the position of Sungurlare Mayor Dimitar Gavazov, who also remains in custody.

Both mayors are accused

Revanski and Gavazov are accused of participating in a criminal association related to influence peddling. The regional coordinator of the MRF in Burgas, Hristo Shirokov, is also accused in the case. According to the prosecutor's office, the alleged criminal conspiracy began in the Sungurlare Municipality in early 2024 and lasted more than two years.

The state prosecution claims that the investigation is related to public procurement contracts worth about 7 million euros. According to the prosecutor's office, between 25 and 35 percent of the value of the contracts were intended for the participants in the association. These allegations are the subject of an investigation and do not constitute established guilt.

The Burgas District Court left the two mayors in custody. The decision is not final and can be appealed to the Court of Appeal. Dimitar Gavazov's defense stated that there is not enough evidence in the case.

Preparations for the elections in Belitsa continue

Revanski's arrest has caused concerns among some residents of Belitsa about the conduct of the presidential elections on Sunday. The regional election commission in Blagoevgrad assured that the organization of the vote is continuing normally.

„The organization of the vote is continuing normally.“

The ballot papers have already been delivered to the municipality, and the next day they should be handed over to the section election commissions. Meanwhile, the municipal administration in Belitsa continues to work under the temporary leadership of Sabit Gagum.

Sources: bntnews.bg