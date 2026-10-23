This is what the deputy chairman of VMRO and municipal councilor in Sofia, Carlos Contrera, insists on in an angry position published on his Facebook page. The reason for the sharp reaction is the complete blunder of the court in Ohrid, which not only re-opened the case for the brutal beating of Hristiyan Pendikov from the beginning of 2023, but yesterday completely acquitted his beaters.

It's like this in the North Macedonia concentration camp. There is no justice there for the Bulgarians. There is no justice. There is also no respect for elementary rights guaranteed by international acts. There is no independent court in North Macedonia, there is a politically controlled, corrupt judicial system that willingly carries out orders and slaps cases against anyone who dares to clearly state that they are Bulgarian. This, along with other repressions, is a pure form of persecution, harassment, genocide, Contrera is categorical and continues:

The supposedly European North Macedonia is actually a country of Asian-type despotism, which some corrupt political circles with deep roots in the repressive services of the former Yugoslavia have tamed. The same ones invented a political ideology - Macedonianism, created a “nation”. And all this in the name of total control and gnawing at the citizens and the economy near the Vardar. The main tool of this is the repression against the Bulgarians in Macedonia, so that no alternative appears that can shake up the cards and illuminate the schemes. The fight against the imaginary enemy - in this case the Bulgarians and Bulgaria - is a universal camouflage for all thefts, abuses, violations. That is why Bulgarians from Macedonia are being persecuted.

The Deputy Chairman of VMRO also recalls the very recent case of the repression of Iva Mihaylova, to whom the court, again as a pawn of politicians, denied for a long time the treatment she is entitled to under international law. And the cases of harassment and total genocide against Bulgarians number in the hundreds, even thousands.

This Asian-type despotic state must be placed in complete isolation, EU money must be stopped to the last cent, and 100% border control must be imposed on its borders - on all persons without European passports and on all trucks exporting produce. It will not do any good. Forget about any legality, rule of law and normal standards. Look, if we stop their money from EU funds and those without Bulgarian citizenship start lining up in the Non-Schengen citizens (third-country nationals) column at the borders, there will be a revolution in North Macedonia within a year, gives specific proposals for sanctions against RSM Contrera.

He is categorical that it is time for Bulgaria to make this move.

We owe it to our compatriots there!

We attach the full text of Carlos Contrera's position:

The Ohrid Basic Court acquitted the beaters of Hristiyan Pendikov... it turns out that there are no culprits for the beating of Pendikov. It did not happen. I leave aside the ridiculous sentences they imposed before - eight months effectively for causing grievous bodily harm.

That's how it is in the concentration camp of North Macedonia. There is no justice for Bulgarians there. There is no justice. There is also no respect for elementary rights guaranteed by international acts. In North Macedonia, there is no independent court, there is a politically controlled, corrupt judicial system that willingly carries out orders and slaps cases against anyone who dares to clearly state that they are Bulgarian. This, along with other repressions, is a pure form of persecution, harassment, genocide.

The supposedly European North Macedonia is actually a country of Asian-type despotism, which some corrupt political circles with deep roots in the repressive services of the former Yugoslavia have tamed. The same ones invented a political ideology - Macedonianism, created a “nation”. And all this in the name of total control and gnawing at the citizens and the economy near the Vardar. The main tool for this is the repression against Bulgarians in Macedonia, so that no alternative appears that can shake up the cards and illuminate the schemes. The fight against the imaginary enemy - in this case the Bulgarians and Bulgaria, is a universal camouflage for all thefts, abuses, violations. That is why Bulgarians from Macedonia are being persecuted.

This same rotten judicial system of the state of North Korea in the Balkans wants us to return Iva Mihaylova. Why? To make fun of her and judge her according to political, not legal rules. The same concentration camp state is negotiating with the EU, reporting progress, notice. That in North Macedonia they are not respecting basic, fundamental rules of the European legal system. What negotiations!

This Asian-type despotic state must be placed in complete isolation, EU money must be stopped to the last cent, and 100% border control must be imposed on its borders - on all persons without European passports and on all trucks exporting produce. It will not do any good. Forget about any legality, rule of law and normal standards. Look, if we stop their money from EU funds and those without Bulgarian citizenship start lining up in the Non-Schengen citizens (third-country nationals) column at the borders, there will be a revolution in North Macedonia within a year.

I think it is time for Bulgaria to make this move. We owe it to our compatriots there.