PB: We will not allow the Koltuklieva case to be used to rehabilitate the assembly

In connection with yesterday's incident in front of the office of the political party in Sofia, “Progressive Bulgaria“ spread the following position on social networks:

“Progressive Bulgaria“ is against any excessive use of force and believes that laws and rules should be valid for everyone. Their violation is unacceptable, both by representatives of institutions and by citizens and representatives of the media. We await the results of the investigation and believe that such cases should neither be provoked, nor allowed, nor used for selfish political purposes.

The requested resignation of the Speaker of Parliament by the opposition is inadequate and not only ignores the procedures established in the NSO, but also reveals the resurrection of the assembly. The attempt to use the incident in question for the political rehabilitation of the assembly will not succeed.