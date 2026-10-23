Bobov Dol TPP with 286 thousand euros in air sanctions

The Administrative Court - Kyustendil confirmed two punitive rulings against Bobov Dol TPP AD, which imposed property sanctions on the company in the total amount of 286,323 euros. The decisions entered into force on October 19 and 20.

The rulings were issued by the director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water - Sofia. According to the eco-inspection, the violations are related to the failure to take necessary measures to limit unorganized emissions into the atmospheric air, as well as to emissions allowed as a result of the plant's activities.

RIEW – Sofia states that the violations constitute a failure to comply with the conditions set out in the operator's comprehensive permit.

Over 6.6 million euros in sanctions over six years

„The court decisions confirm the plant's liability for failure to comply with the conditions of the comprehensive permit and the lack of sufficient measures to limit fugitive emissions“, state the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Sofia.

In the period from 2020 to 2026 inclusive, the inspectorate carried out a total of 339 inspections of the Bobov Dol TPP. 132 acts establishing administrative violations were drawn up, and the director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Sofia issued 119 punitive decrees.

The total amount of the property sanctions under them is 6,699,818.05 euros. So far, the court has confirmed 73 of the penalty orders issued against the company, for an amount of over 2 million euros.

Part of the capacities were stopped in May

At the end of May, the Ministry of Environment and Water stopped the operation of Energy Boiler 2 at the TPP “Bobov Dol“ due to violations. The measure was imposed by the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Sofia.

At that time, the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova stated that there were numerous signals against the plant for violations of environmental legislation and the norms set out in the complex permit.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, moew.government.bg