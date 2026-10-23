Union of Bulgarian Journalists demands legal protection for journalists

The Union of Bulgarian Journalists condemned the incident in which an employee of the National Security Service pushed journalist Sonya Koltuklieva to the ground, and again demanded legislative changes to protect journalistic work and freedom of speech. The position is that of the Chairperson of the Management Board of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists Snezhana Todorova.

According to the organization, what happened is outrageous, and it is especially unacceptable that the cars in the motorcade drove off without providing assistance to the fallen journalist. Koltuklieva later sought medical attention.

SBJ: The security guard's reaction was excessive

SBJ points out that the incident occurred while Koltuklieva was working as a reporter for the PIK news agency and was trying to interview the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mikhail Dotsova. The journalist opened the door of Dotsova's car.

The union defines this as a violation of security rules, but emphasizes that the security guard's reaction was excessive. The position also notes that no one from the motorcade helped Koltuklieva after her fall.

At the same time, the Union of Journalists emphasizes that journalists are also obliged to comply with the law and professional and ethical norms.

A new version of the legislative proposals is being prepared

„Undoubtedly, compliance with the law is an irrevocable obligation of journalists, who are also called upon to responsibly and ethically practice their profession“, the Union points out.

The organization recalls that ten years ago they submitted proposals to the National Assembly for legislative changes aimed at protecting journalistic rights and freedom of speech. According to the Union of Journalists, none of the parliamentary bodies has since considered the initiatives.

The union is now preparing an updated version with the help of a legal team, which will be presented again. The Union of Journalists (UBJ) states that over the years it has supported journalists who have been fired, threatened or prevented from practicing their profession.

The organization warns that in the public reactions surrounding the case, the focus is shifting from protecting the journalist to political goals, intensified by the pre-election situation. According to the Union of Journalists (UBJ), the infringement of the freedom of expression and the professional realization of a journalist affects the freedom of all.

Results of the NSO inspection are awaited

The NSO has announced an immediate and thorough inspection of the employee's actions and readiness to take the strictest measures if violations are found. The Union of Journalists also recalls the position of President Iliana Yotova, who described the security guard's reaction as unacceptable and excessive and demanded clarification of the circumstances.

The Union awaits the results of the investigation and wishes Sonya Koltuklieva a speedy recovery. The Union of Journalists insists on a public and media environment free from attacks on journalists and with respect for the law on all sides.

Sources: bntnews.bg