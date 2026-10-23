MEP Andrey Kovachev criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev for his reaction to the European Parliament resolution on Russian attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. In a Facebook post, the MEP described the document as a sign of solidarity with Bulgaria and Romania, and a call for joint security actions, reports novini.bg

Kovachev pointed out that the resolution was adopted with 432 votes “in favor“ and was supported by five political groups.

“This is not interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. Bulgaria is part of the EU, and the European Parliament is not a foreign institution“, the MEP stated.

He disputed the Prime Minister's accusations against Bulgarian representatives in the EP of ignorance, manipulation and “limited political legitimacy“. He also commented on his address to the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola with the words: “It's as if you're saying: “Please, comrade, they don't like me“.“

According to Kovachev, the joint resolution is the result of negotiations and compromise between different political groups, and similar positions were expressed in the debate by representatives of different countries, including from the Socialists and Democrats group.

“You flatter us by suggesting that a few Bulgarian representatives managed to manipulate hundreds of European deputies. But what exactly in the resolution do you consider manipulation?“, he asks.

Kovachev also rejects the definition of “war-mongers“ in relation to those supporting Ukraine. According to him, such rhetoric weakens the common European position.

“We are not war-mongers. We want peace - but a just peace, not a Russian peace”, the MEP writes and asks Radev if he wants Ukraine to surrender and stop defending itself.

In his publication, he also criticizes the prime minister's positions regarding sanctions against the Russian Patriarch Kirill, whom he calls by his secular name Gundyaev, and Russian oligarchs. Kovachev also questions the message to European partners from communication with the Russian ambassador amid the attacks on merchant ships.

Regarding NATO's anti-drone initiative, the MEP emphasizes that the EP "calls" and not "orders" Bulgaria to officially confirm its participation by October 30.

“Since, as you yourself state, the decision to join has already been announced, why is it a problem to confirm it?“, asks Kovachev.

He notes that investigations must establish the facts surrounding each attack, but in his opinion this does not take away the right to The European Parliament to assess the risk to European security and call for common action.

"The government, for its part, has a responsibility to respond to criticism with arguments and actions", he added.

"European security does not end at the Bulgarian border. When commercial ships are attacked near Bulgaria and Romania, this is a matter of both Bulgarian and European security", the MEP stated.

In conclusion, Kovachev points out that the lack of legally binding force of the resolution does not invalidate the political position of the directly elected European representatives.

"If this position is uncomfortable for you, that does not make it illegitimate", he concluded.