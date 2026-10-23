Drone found in field near Slivnitsa, SOBT on site

A drone was found in the area of the village of Barlozhnitsa, Slivnitsa municipality. The report was filed today at the District Office in the city.

According to information from the police, the drone was found in the field. A patrol car and a team of the Specialized Anti-Terrorism Unit - SOBT were immediately sent to the site.

The Department of Internal Affairs - SOFIA specifies that there is no evidence of material damage and no citizens were injured.

It is currently unclear what type of drone is it, where it came from and how it ended up in the area.