Another high-level support from "Alternative for Germany" for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin - candidates for president and vice-president of "Vazrazhdane"

Alice Weidel was in the European Parliament in the past few days, where she held a political discussion on the topic of "Our New Deal for Europe". There, she met with MEPs from the patriotic spectrum groups in the European Parliament and with independent MEPs.

The discussion was opened by Rene Aust - Chairman of the parliamentary group of “Europe of Sovereign Nations“, which “Vazrazhdane” and “Alternative for Germany” created together in the European Parliament:

“And we are especially pleased to see throughout Europe that our partners are also achieving success. Therefore, I would like to state on this occasion that we wish our friends in Bulgaria much success in the presidential elections on Sunday,” said Rene Aust.

Alice Weidel did a great honor to “Vazrazhdane”, as the discussion for which she came to the European Parliament was opened with greetings and support for her partners from Bulgaria who are participating in the presidential race.

A few days before, Kostadin Kostadinov announced an upcoming bilateral meeting between “Vazrazhdane” and “Alternative for Germany” in early December.

The world is big and there is a huge range of opportunities for development and progress for Bulgaria, if we only wish for it. That's why it's high time we made a different choice with number 11.

You can see the video here:

Kostadinov and Volgin – the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!