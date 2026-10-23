Due to the ongoing water supply crisis: Partial state of emergency declared in Kyustendil

The mayor of Kyustendil Municipality has declared a partial state of emergency on the territory of the city of Kyustendil due to the ongoing crisis with water supply for drinking and domestic needs. This is stated in an order issued in connection with decisions of the Municipal Headquarters for the implementation of the Municipal Disaster Protection Plan and signed by Deputy Mayor Nikolay Dochev, BTA reports.

The state of emergency is in effect from 12:00 on October 21 for a period of seven days, it is clear from the published document, about which the media were not informed. The reasons cited are the ongoing water use regime introduced in August this year, the disruption of the normal rhythm of life of the city's residents and guests, as well as the risk of a disaster related to harm to people's health and significant damage to property and the economy.

The order puts into effect the Municipal Disaster Protection Plan. The manager of “Kyustendilska voda“ has been appointed as the head of operations. EOOD Daniel Ormankov.

The municipal headquarters has been put into continuous operation and must monitor and analyze the situation, organize the delivery of water by water carriers if necessary, coordinate measures to limit the consequences of the crisis and inform the population and institutions about the actions taken.

Among the tasks set are also the organization of activities to restore the water supply in the affected areas, the mobilization of the technical and human resources of “Kyustendilska voda“ Ltd., as well as ensuring interaction with the institutions of the Unified Rescue System.

According to the order, information on the progress of urgent emergency and recovery work must be regularly provided to the regional governor, the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the mass media.

In August, protests also took place in front of the building of “Kyustendilska voda“ Ltd.