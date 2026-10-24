Weather today, forecast for Saturday, October 24: Sun and temperatures up to 22°

Cloudiness will decrease over the entire country on Saturday, October 24, and in most areas there will be more sunny hours. The latest break in the clouds is expected in Northeastern Bulgaria. The forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts minimum temperatures between 1 and 6 degrees, and in Eastern Bulgaria - up to 10-12 degrees. Fog is possible in the lowlands and valleys.

During the day, the wind will weaken, and temperatures will gradually increase. Maximum values will be between 17 and 22 degrees. Thus, Saturday will start with a cold morning, but will offer milder weather during the daylight hours.

The cooling comes after a rainy Friday

The forecast for Saturday is related to the passage of a cold front through the country on Friday. Then, significant precipitation is expected in certain regions of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, and thunderstorms are possible in Southeast Bulgaria. An orange code has been declared for the districts of Haskovo and Kardzhali, and a yellow code for dangerous weather for Smolyan, Yambol and Burgas.

After the rains and the strengthening of the northwest wind on Friday, the wind will weaken on Saturday, and the cloud cover will retreat from west to east. Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev also expects “alternating sun and clouds“ over the weekend.

Sources: meteora.bg, btvnovinite.bg