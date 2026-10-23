„Bulgargaz“ requested an urgent meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev next week over the debts of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“, which already exceed 900 million euros. The request was made at a time when negotiations are underway for a new natural gas supply contract for 2027.

According to the public gas supplier, the capital's district heating company maintains persistently low payment levels and systematically fails to comply with the agreed schedule for repaying the accumulated debts. The situation developed at the beginning of the heating season, when „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ needs current supplies of natural gas.

In order to assess the company's ability to pay for current supplies and service its debt, „Bulgargaz“ requested a complete and up-to-date financial statement. The deadline for its provision was October 22.

Among the requested data are revenues from the sale of electricity through the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange, an updated payment schedule until the end of the 2026/2027 price period and a 13-week cash flow forecast.

Regarding the publication of the information, „Bulgargaz“ stated that the management of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ has not yet provided the requested data.

„This seriously doubts the company's readiness to take real action“, „Bulgargaz“ states.

The request for a meeting with Vasil Terziev is related to both the amount of the accumulated debt and the need to clarify how the capital's company will pay for future natural gas supplies. „Bulgargaz“ points out that the lack of basic information about the financial condition of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ makes it difficult to assess its real capabilities.

At this stage, no specific date has been announced for the meeting between the management of „Bulgargaz“ and the capital's mayor. The position of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ on the request and the allegations about the unprovided financial report has not been published.