The head of the National Security Service, Emil Tonev, has resigned

The head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, has resigned. This was announced by President Iliana Yotova in an interview for the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

According to her, the decision is related to the incident with journalist Sonya Koltuklieva, which occurred on the evening of October 22 in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in Sofia.

The inspection at the NSO continues

“Personally, I see gaps and expect results“, Iliana Yotova said earlier.

After the incident, the National Security Service began an internal inspection of the actions of the security officers during the event with the participation of a person guarded by the NSO.

The service announced that some of the employees from the security team will be suspended from work until the inspection is completed. If found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken.

The NSO employee involved in the incident gave testimony at the Military Prosecutor's Office, after which he was detained, bTV reported.

The incident with the journalist

Sonya Koltuklieva was injured by the actions of an NSO employee in front of the party office. After the incident, she was taken to the Military Medical Academy, where she was examined and released for home treatment. Later, her condition worsened and she was hospitalized again.

Before submitting her resignation, Yotova announced that she would demand the removal of the head of the NSO. She stated that she expects a report on the actions of both the security of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the case of the journalist.

It remains to be clarified when and in what order Major General Emil Tonev will be released and who will take over the leadership of the National Security Service.