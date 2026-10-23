The state tightens control over the concession of Vasil Levski Airport

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and Deputy Minister Hristina Velinova held a meeting with a team of the International Finance Corporation, engaged by the previous government to conduct an analysis of the implementation of the concession contract at “Vasil Levski“ Sofia Airport by the concessionaire regarding the restoration of the economic balance of the concession and the resumption of payments of concession fees.

“The biggest question is not only whether the concessionaire will start paying the annual concession fee. "It is much more important whether the necessary investments are implemented in a timely manner and whether the airport infrastructure is maintained and developed at the level required by safety and growing traffic," said Minister Georgi Peev.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the condition of the aprons, runway and taxiways. These are infrastructure elements of key importance both for flight safety and for the capacity and future development of the airport.

Minister Peev and Deputy Minister Velinova insisted on the creation of a mechanism for coordinating a common operational scenario for the development of the concession and for ongoing monitoring of the implementation of the concession, which would allow the state to monitor both the operational and financial indicators, as well as the implementation of the investment program.

Among the tasks set is the clear definition of the formula and parameters for determining the economic balance of the concession. This is a necessary condition in order to be able to make an objective assessment of the changes that have occurred and their impact on the rights and obligations of the parties to the contract.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will continue the work to clarify all controversial parameters, with the main priority remaining the protection of the public interest, safety, the implementation of investment commitments under the concession contract and concession payments to the state.

Work with the International Finance Corporation and the Concessionaire on these issues continues.