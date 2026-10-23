Radev: Connectivity will be the focus of the first-of-its-kind Summit, hosted by Bulgaria

Connectivity will be the focus of the first-of-its-kind Summit, which will be held next year in Bulgaria under the joint hosting of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The topic is key both for our country and for the whole of Europe in view of the development of transport corridors, especially along the North-South axis”, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a working meeting, during which the government's priority for the rapid and high-quality construction of transport, energy and digital infrastructure was discussed. The conversation was attended by members of the government, representatives of the Road Infrastructure Agency, the Bulgarian Energy Holding, the National Electricity Company, the Financial Supervision Commission, the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the Bulgarian Association of Supplementary Pension Insurance Companies, as well as the Director of the Regional Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Bulgaria Manuela Nesl.

The rapid and high-quality construction of infrastructure unlocks economic growth, Prime Minister Radev pointed out, noting that these are precisely the expectations of Bulgarian citizens and the government will work purposefully in this direction. The Prime Minister emphasized a number of infrastructure projects forming the strategic portfolio of the state, which should be implemented as a priority. The Prime Minister emphasized that, along with the current approach, in which construction, especially of roads, is implemented only with public funds, opportunities should also be sought for private capital to be invested and work for Bulgaria. Prime Minister Radev pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study foreign experience, as he gave the example of neighboring Greece, where such models have been successfully applied for years.