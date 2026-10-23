There is no danger from the drone near Barlozhnitsa – it turned out to be civilian

It has become clear what the drone is that fell near the Slivnitsa village of Barlozhnitsa. The drone is civilian, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Sofia confirmed to BTA.

Earlier in the day, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Sofia announced that a drone had been found in the area of the village, without providing information about its type. Teams of the police and the Specialized Counter-Terrorism Unit (SOBT) were immediately sent to the scene.

After the inspection, the SOBT officers seized the aircraft. The inspection found that it was of a civilian type and did not pose a threat.

The report about the drone found in the field was filed with the Regional Directorate - Slivnitsa. No damage was caused and no civilians were injured.