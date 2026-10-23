Protest in Sofia after the attack near the National Palace of Culture

A protest against illegal migration was held in Sofia after the attack on young men near the National Palace of Culture. Participants in the demonstration took a stand against the presence of illegal migrants in the capital.

The protest was prompted by an incident in the center of Sofia, in which young people were attacked and injured with a knife. The injured received medical assistance and were treated in hospital, NOVA reported.

The accused was detained in Plovdiv

The police have located and detained a 23-year-old Syrian citizen in Plovdiv. He has been charged with causing minor bodily harm. The Sofia District Court has left him in custody, having determined the most severe measure of detention – “detention in custody“.

According to the prosecutor's office, there is a risk that the accused will commit another crime or go into hiding. The state prosecution has indicated that the act was committed during a probationary period and that the man does not reside at his registered address.

The accused claims that he was defending himself

In court, the 23-year-old man requested a lighter measure and stated that he acted in self-defense.

“I ask for leniency with a lower measure and I regret everything that happened. I don't want to get into trouble, I was just defending myself. "I am here to work and help my family in Syria," the defendant told Themis.

His defense presented a different version of what happened, according to which the Syrian citizen was attacked by a group of young men. However, the court accepted that there was no evidence that he was provoked or acted in self-defense. The decision is subject to appeal under the law.