Tonight we turn the clocks back one hour

On the night of Sunday, October 25, Bulgaria switches to winter time. At 04:00, the hands and clocks must be turned back one hour to 03:00. Thus, one hour of sleep is gained, but it will get dark earlier in the evening.

The change is a return to astronomical, or standard, time. The Bulgarian Institute of Metrology confirmed that the change will take place at 04:00 local time.

„The return to astronomical time will take place at 04:00:00 local time on October 25, 2026“

The seasonal change of time continues to apply in Bulgaria and the other countries of the European Union. The schedule for 2026 is set within the framework of European rules, according to which summer time ends on the last Sunday of October.

Which clocks should be set

Smartphones, computers and most modern electronic devices usually change the time automatically if they are connected to a network and the automatic date and time setting is turned on. Wristwatches, wall clocks, car clocks and other devices without automatic synchronization must be set manually.

After the transition to winter time, mornings will dawn earlier and the day will end one hour earlier than in summer time. The next change will be in March 2027, when clocks will be moved forward one hour again.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg