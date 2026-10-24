Changes for tram No. 8 due to repairs to "Lyulin"

Tram No. 8 will run on a shortened route on October 24 and 31 due to repairs to the rail track to the "Lyulin" residential area. From 4:30 to 18:00, the trains will travel between "Journalist" Square and the "Zapaden Park" residential area, the Sofia Municipality announced. After 6:00 p.m., traffic will be restored along the permanent route.

„On October 24 and 31, 2026, from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., a temporary organization of public transport traffic will be introduced in connection with activities on the tram track along the route of line No. 8“, the Sofia Municipality states.

How will the repairs be carried out

The repair activities will be between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the section from the intersection of „Vardar“ Blvd. and „Alexander Stamboliyski“ Blvd. to the tram turning wheel in the „Lyulin 5“ residential area. The work will cover both tracks.

A temporary bus line No. 8TM will be opened for passengers. It will depart from the turning wheel of tram No. 8 at “Lyulin 5“ and will pass along “Dr. Petar Dertliev“ Blvd., “Pancho Vladigerov“ Blvd., “Tsaritsa Yoana“ Blvd., “Bulina Livada“ Blvd., “Alexander Stamboliyski“ and Blvd. “Vardar“, then return along “Tsaritsa Yoana“ Blvd. to “Lyulin“.

Stops of the temporary bus

The buses will serve the starting stop with code 0655 “Zh.k. Lyulin 5“ and the final stop with code 0656 “Zh.k. Lyulin 5“ in the tram roundabout, as well as all existing bus stops along the route.

They will also stop at the tram stops on “Dr. Petar Dertliev“ Blvd., at the two-way stop “Blvd. Louis Pasteur“ on line N1 at the intersection of “Tsaritsa Yoana“ Blvd. and “Louis Pasteur“ St., as well as at the stop “Blvd. Dr. Petar Dertliev“ on line N1 before the boulevard of the same name.

Two additional temporary stops will be set up. One will be on “Pancho Vladigerov“ Blvd., 40 meters after “Zahari Stoyanov“ Blvd. in the direction of the “Lyulin“ Ferris wheel. The other will be located on “Bulina Livada“ St., 40 meters after the entrance to “Vardar“ metro station.

Sources: novini.bg