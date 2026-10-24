October 26 will be a non-school but present day

October 26, 2026 will be a non-school but present day for all students in the country. On the Monday after the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25, regular classes will not be held in schools, but attendance and activities will be organized for children.

The decision was recorded in an order of the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev. The reason is the necessary technological time for cleaning and preparing the classrooms, in which sections will be located on election day.

„October 26 (Monday) will be a non-school but present day for all students“, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

An organization for activities with students must be created in schools. This way, parents will be able to leave their children at school and will not have to change their work commitments or seek alternative care for them.

The teaching content of the subjects planned for this day will be restructured by teachers. According to the Ministry of Education, this will not affect the overall educational process.

The presidential elections have been scheduled by the National Assembly for Sunday, October 25, 2026. The following day has been designated as a non-school day, but attendance is possible precisely because of the need for schools to be brought back to normal after the vote.

Sources: nova.bg, 24chasa.bg, bta.bg