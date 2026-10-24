Drones are now part of the daily training of servicemen in the Second Mechanized Brigade in Stara Zagora. The Bulgarian army uses unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance, artillery fire correction, border protection and risk reduction for servicemen.

“We have enough drones for the preparation and tasks set before the brigade“, Brigadier General Miroslav Kostadinov, commander of the Second Mechanized Brigade, told bTV. According to him, there is no shortage of operators, and the interest in positions related to the new equipment is significant.

From reconnaissance to barrage munitions

The experience of the war in Ukraine shows the role of unmanned systems in modern combat operations. The arsenal presented in the report includes light tactical reconnaissance drones, DJI Matrice industrial platform systems, maneuverable FPV drones and barrage munitions.

Captain Dimo Dimov, commander of the 3rd battery in military formation 36540 in Asenovgrad, points out that the barrage munition can reach targets in depth without direct risk to the crew. His team includes a ground station operator, a payload operator and a mechanic.

Simulator before the real flight

“An army without the ability to use unmanned aerial systems is absolutely ineffective“, says Captain Dimo Dimov.

Preparation begins with simulator training. The reason is that FPV drones do not have a stabilization system and any inaccuracy can lead to the loss of the device. Lieutenant Radomir Yulianov, commander of the UAV platoon, emphasizes the need for a lot of training, confidence and precision.

The operators monitor new models and constantly improve their skills. Junior Sergeant Penyo Hristozov from the reconnaissance platoon of the 31st mechanized battalion describes the simulator as a means of gaining confidence before the real flight.

Private Nedyalko Georgiev, a junior operator in the same battalion, points out that experience with video games helps, but cannot replace field conditions. Among the most important factors, he highlights weather conditions.

Technology does not replace the serviceman

According to Brigadier General Miroslav Kostadinov, drones provide greater opportunities for performing tasks, but the person remains irreplaceable. Captain Bozhik Shkurtov, head of the CIS department in the 20th Motorized Artillery Division, says that he assembles, solders and programs drones according to the necessary maneuvers himself.

The introduction of unmanned systems changes training, but also requires constant adaptation. For servicemen, this means working with rapidly developing equipment, and for commanders - maintaining enough operators, training and drones for realistic tasks.