Prosecutors elect four members of the Supreme Judicial Council

The prosecutors have begun the election of four of their representatives in the Supreme Judicial Council. Voting began at 8:00 a.m. and continues until 6:00 p.m., with 1,567 prosecutors, distributed in 29 electoral sections in the country, having the right to participate. 25 candidates have been admitted to the elections.

The sections are determined according to the judicial authority to which the prosecutors are appointed, and in accordance with the rules for conducting elections for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from professional quotas. The vote will determine the four prosecutors' representatives on the council.

Observers and advocates

Authorized representatives of the “Forum“ Association, the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives, the “Awake People“ Association and the “Justice for All“ Association have been registered to observe the election process.

Advocates of five candidates have also been registered. These are Krasimira Filipova, prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office, Desislava Petrova, deputy administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Georgi Chinev, administrative head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Ivaylo Iliev, prosecutor at the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office, and Plamen Petkov, prosecutor at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

The count will be broadcast publicly

After the end of the voting, public video surveillance will be organized in each section in real time. The opening of the ballot boxes, the counting of the ballots and the establishment of their validity will be filmed.

The video recording will also cover the number of votes for each candidate, the compilation, reading and public announcement of the protocols, as well as the packaging and sealing of the election papers and materials. The broadcast will be available via the SJC website. The results will be established after the end of election day and the counting in all sections.