Rumen Milanov on Koltuklieva: This is not journalism

“Koltuklieva's behavior is not journalism“, said the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and former head of the National Security Service, General Rumen Milanov, regarding the incident between journalist Sonya Koltuklieva and a security guard for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova.

Milanov pointed out that the journalist and the MP must respect order and the law. In his words, pulling the door of the guarded car constitutes a violation of public order. “This is not journalism in my opinion“, he said.

According to the former head of the NSO, Koltuklieva's actions can also be considered an administrative violation under the NSO Law, although, according to him, she will probably not be held accountable.

Milanov: The guard used more force

Rumen Milanov said that in the incident, the NSO officer used more force than necessary. He also pointed out shortcomings in the deployment of the security team towards the protected person, as well as in the immediate locking of the car door. “It is obvious that the security guard used more force and she fell to the ground“, Milanov said.

He defined the situation as a mild risk that must be responded to with an appropriate level of countermeasure. According to him, the first task of the security guard is to remove the protected person from the situation. Milanov stated that Mihaela Dotsova's actions did not constitute a violation and were part of the standard protocol.

Court releases NSO employee

Milanov's comment comes after the Sofia Military Court decided to release Martin Varadinov from custody and not to impose a detention order on him. The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence that Varadinov had inflicted a blow that caused moderate bodily injury to Sonya Koltuklieva, and that there was no reasonable suspicion of a crime.

Varadinov is accused of inflicting moderate bodily injury. He stated before the court: “I believe that I have lawfully fulfilled my functions as an employee of the National Security Service“.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated into the case, and the NSO announced that it was conducting an investigation into the actions of its employees. Varadinov, his colleague, and the head of the personal security team of the Speaker of Parliament have been temporarily suspended from their positions.