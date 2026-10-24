Who was the murdered Slavi Binev

Slavi Binev began his public career as a taekwondo competitor, and for decades his name has been associated with sports, business and politics. On October 24, 2026, he was shot dead after a domestic dispute in the capital's "Pavlovo" district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced to bTV. Police teams and forensic experts worked at the scene, but initial reports did not provide any information about a suspect or motive.

From taekwondo to leadership positions

Slavcho Penchev Binev was born on December 10, 1965 in Sofia. He graduated from the 47th Sports School "Emil Markov", after which he studied at the French Language School. Between 1986 and 1990, he studied at the National Sports Academy “Vasil Levski“, where he obtained a master's degree in tennis and boxing.

His sports career is mainly related to taekwondo. Between 1987 and 1992, he won national titles and participated in international competitions. In 1990, he became the absolute Balkan champion, and two years later he won the European title at the open championship in Celje, Slovenia.

Later, Binev held leadership positions in sports organizations. Between 1996 and 2008, he was vice president of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation, participated in the Executive Committee of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and worked in structures of the European and International Taekwondo Federations. In 2016, he was elected chairman of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation.

Business and the years of transition

His business began in the late 1980s. In 1987, he was among the founders of the martial arts club “Khan Asparuh“. Later, he expanded his activities to restaurants, construction, media and financial services.

Binev claims that between 1991 and 2007, the companies he controlled employed over 5,000 people. Among his main business interests is “R-System Holding“ AD, also known as “Royal Holding“. According to publications from the period, the holding company united over 100 companies, and Binev was chairman of the board of directors between 1994 and 2007.

His name is also associated with the BIAD club, one of the popular nightlife spots in Sofia in the 1990s and the beginning of the new century. However, his public image was also shaped by the conflicts surrounding his business. The attack in the “Descrim“ sports complex and the beating of him in BIAD in 2000 are among the cases reported in connection with the tension between entrepreneurs, security companies and power groups during the transition.

Member of the European Parliament and Member of Parliament

Binev entered politics at the national and European level in 2007, when he was elected as a Member of the European Parliament from the “Attack“ list. In 2009 he was re-elected. In the European Parliament he works on economic and financial issues, and in 2013 he participated in the special committee on organized crime, corruption and money laundering.

In February 2012 he founded the Conservative Party “Movement for Success“ and created the civic association GORD – “Civil Association for Real Democracy“. In early 2014 he joined the NFSB, and later entered the 43rd National Assembly.

The most controversial episode of his parliamentary career was his election as Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Media in November 2014. The appointment caused protests and reactions from representatives of cultural circles, after which Binev resigned in December.