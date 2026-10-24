They are creating a hub for the security of the Black Sea in Varna and Constanta

A joint Black Sea security hub will be established in Varna and Constanta. The initiative was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova during her visit to the Higher Naval School in Varna together with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

The hub is part of the strategic European approach to security in the Black Sea. The partnership between Bulgaria and Romania has been agreed on equal terms and will be aimed at hybrid and cyber threats, as well as environmental protection.

Varna will be the technical base of the initiative

„Now we are focusing on the technical part, how to set up this hub at the Naval School in Varna, as it is evident that the technical basis is there, as well as the necessary experience“, said Petrova.

According to her, the base must be expanded in terms of infrastructure. The way in which the information collected within the initiative will be used is yet to be determined.

The Higher Naval School will play a key role in the implementation of the project at the local level. Petrova pointed to France and the European level as important factors in securing the necessary funding.

No deadline for construction

A specific deadline for completing the technical separation and starting the work of the hub has not been announced. Bulgaria and Romania are yet to specify the practical organization of the two centers in Varna and Constanta, including infrastructure and information exchange.

The visit of Petrova and Barrot to Varna is part of the talks on deepening the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and France and on European security with an emphasis on the Black Sea.