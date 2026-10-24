Ivo Hristov and Anita Orban discussed security and gas

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Anita Orban discussed bilateral cooperation, security and stability in Europe and the Black Sea region in Budapest. The Council of Ministers announced the meeting.

The conversation took place at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of Hristov's visit to Budapest from October 22 to 24. He is in the Hungarian capital for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution and freedom struggle.

Focus on Economy and Energy

Hristov and Orban expressed satisfaction with bilateral relations and noted the lack of open issues between Bulgaria and Hungary. They confirmed their readiness to maintain an active political dialogue and to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity and tourism.

The two also confirmed their countries' interest in building the vertical gas corridor. The meeting also discussed the security environment in Europe and the Black Sea region. According to the statement of the Council of Ministers, Bulgaria and Hungary have identified close positions on a number of issues on the European agenda.

„Bulgaria Week“ in Budapest

Anita Orbán defined this week as „Bulgaria Week“ because of the intensive political dialogue between the two countries. On October 19, she was in Sofia on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the proclamation of the Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day.

The Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister thanked for the reception and the organization of the visit and highlighted his talks with the Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova on bilateral and international issues.

Ivo Hristov thanked for the opportunity to participate in the celebrations of the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution. He emphasized its historical significance and its role as a symbol of the aspiration for freedom and democracy. According to him, the events of 1956 served as an inspiration for the subsequent democratic movements and freedom struggles in Europe.

The two deputy prime ministers expressed their readiness to continue contacts at a high political level and to use the potential for the development of the Bulgarian-Hungarian partnership.

Exhibition on the house-museum “Lajos Kossuth“

Earlier this week, Velislava Petrova and Anita Orban opened an exhibition dedicated to the history of the house-museum “Lajos Kossuth“ in Shumen in the building of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

The Day of Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship is celebrated on October 19. The date was chosen by a decision of the National Assembly on September 15, 2016.