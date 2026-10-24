Train traffic through Sofia Central Station has been suspended since 11:55 a.m. due to a broken pantograph during an overheat of a “Passenger Transport“ locomotive. The damage has led to a lack of voltage in the contact network.

Emergency teams of NRIC are on site to eliminate the problem. A temporary organization of train traffic has been introduced, and shunting diesel locomotives have been engaged to move the trains to neighboring stations.

“Due to damage and lack of voltage in the contact network, delays are expected for trains moving to and from Sofia station“, reports BDZ.

Suburban passenger trains on the Sofia - Pernik - Sofia and Sofia - Kostenets - Sofia routes have been canceled.

The problem is already affecting other trains. Fast train No. 3622 on the Burgas - Sofia route is stopping at Stolnik station, and fast train No. 8610 on the same route is stopping at Iskar station. Fast train No. 8611 from Sofia to Burgas has accumulated a 165-minute delay, and train No. 5613 from Sofia to Petrich is running 50 minutes late.

Passengers should comply with the changes in the schedule and check the current information about canceled trains, delays and delays at BDZ.

Sources: nova.bg