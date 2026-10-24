Plane crashed in the yard of a house near Pleven

A small plane crashed in the yard of a house in the village of Bohot near Pleven. The incident was reported shortly before 4:00 p.m.

According to unofficial information, the pilot of the plane died in the crash. At this time, his name has not been released, as well as information about other victims.

There is a private airport near the village where amateur flights are carried out. The cause of the accident has not yet been specified.

The competent institutions are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the crash and provide additional information.